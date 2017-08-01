Savage: If You Can Protect The Ball, It’ll Lead To Victories

WHITE SULFUR SPRINGS, WV (CBS HOUSTON) — Tom Savage isn’t trying to be a hero.

After Tuesday’s training camp session at The Greenbrier in West Virginia, the Houston Texans starting quarterback-for-now said he only wants to take what the defense gives him and lean on his support.

Oh, and don’t turn the ball over.

“If you just look at our team, and the defense we have, and the running back we have, and the guys we have up front, it’s just a no-brainer,” Savage said. “If you can protect the ball, it’ll lead to victories.”

Before last season, ball security was a strength for the Texans offense under head coach Bill O’Brien. They had only 22 giveaways in 2014, and only 20 in 2015, tied for eighth fewest in the NFL over the span.

Then, in 2016, Brock Osweiler happened.

Now, with Savage under center, and first round rookie Deshaun Watson waiting in the wings, they’re hoping to get back to that.

How does Savage think he’s done in that department?