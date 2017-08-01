O’Brien: Watson “Ahead Of Any Rookie QB I’ve Ever Been Around”

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Texans are trying to take long hard looks at both Tom Savage and Deshaun Watson.

Watson, the Texans first round pick in this year’s NFL Draft is the future for this team, but they have said Tom Savage, a 4th round pick in 2014, is the team’s starter. Today, head coach Bill O’Brien while praising both players, did raise Watson above Savage on one level.

“Tom has had a really good training camp, he had a good day today,” O’Brien told the media at the Greenbrier in West Virginia. “Deshaun, for a rookie, is way ahead of any rookie quarterback I’ve been around. It’s been fun.”

The statement doesn’t say Watson is better than Savage right now, but Watson is performing well as a rookie. Savage still appears to be the choice as the starting quarterback right now for the Texans, but O’Brien doesn’t typically go out of his way to praise rookies. That would be a good sign for the Texans future franchise QB.

O’Brien coached with the New England Patriots from 2007-2011 where he worked with rookie quarterbacks Kevin O’Connell, Zac Robinson, and Ryan Mallett. Savage is the only other drafted rookie quarterback O’Brien has worked with in his career.