Keuchel: “Disappointment” With Astros At Trade Deadline

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Astros are the Amercian League’s best team and they proceeded into August with much of that team intact as the trade deadline came and went with the Astros only making one minor deal.

General Manager Jeff Luhnow sent Nori Aoki and Teoscar Hernandez to Toronto for Francisco Liriano, a left handed pitcher expected to help the bullpen down the stretch. Many fans were not happy the Astros didn’t get a starter to help their rotation which has seen ace Dallas Keuchel spend almost two months on the Disabled list and Lance McCullers currently on there after a July with an ERA around 10.

It seems Keuchel is also one of those people who wished more would have been done to help the team.

“I’m not going to lie,” Keuchel told members of the media before Tuesday’s game at Minute Made Park. “Disappointment is a little bit of an understatement. I feel like a bunch of teams really bolstered their rosters for the long haul and for a huge playoff push. Us just staying pat was really disappointing to myself.”

A couple familiar foes for the Astros were on the move Monday. Oakland A’s starter Sonny Gray was sent to the Yankees for a trio of prospects and Texas Rangers Yu Darvish headed to Los Angeles to help the Dodgers as they wait for Clayton Kershaw to return.

Many people believe the Astros, Yankees, and Dodgers are the likely top contenders to compete for a World Series and Keuchel agrees.

“I know a lot of the guys feel like we can win [a World Series] here and I feel like that is a pretty accurate statement,” Keuchel said.

That doesn’t mean Keuchel isn’t confident in the current roster, he just was disappointed to see the other moves going around with nothing major coming into Houston.

“I think we have a good enough team to go to the World Series,” Keuchel said. “Now that we didn’t really do too much at the deadline it’s going to be an in clubhouse kind of vibe the rest of the year.”

The Astros currently have an 11 game lead on the Yankees and Indians for Home field advantage in the American League for the Post Season.