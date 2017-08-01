Camp Confidential: Ted’s Notes – Defense Wins The Day Again

[EDITOR’S NOTES: TED JOHNSON AND SEAN PENDERGAST ARE IN WEST VIRGINIA AT TEXANS TRAINING CAMP ALL WEEK. WE CAN’T READ THEIR HAND WRITING SO WE’VE ASKED THEM TO SEND US THEIR NOTES VIA VOICE RECORDINGS. THESE ARE THE NOTES FOR CAMP CONFIDENTIAL FROM TED JOHNSON (AND A BIT OF SEAN PENDERGAST) FOR TUESDAY AUGUST 1ST]

>>> Romeo Crennel was talking to everyone. He’s a rover. Bill O’Brien talked to him a lot. Everyone going to RAC for confirmation on what they are doing.

>>> J.J. Watt wasn’t out there today (Probably in bubble wrap).

>>> Did special teams early in practice. Likely to keep everyone focused on it. Special teams have been a bit of a problem, (Sean interjection: inaudible). But some good music by Future playing.

>>> Mike Devlin (OL Coach) – Spitting fire on the field today.

>>> Mike Vrabel was cursing out everyone today. Vrabel spent a lot of time on Zac Cunningham today. It looks like they see something in Cunningham so Vrabel is on him.

>>> Linebackers won the blitz pickup drill today forcing the running backs to do pushups after the drill.

>>> Eddie Pleasent showed some good signs again. Big fan of his, always Johnny On The Spot. Batted a ball down today.

>>> Dylan Cole getting reps with the 2s. Despite getting beat sometimes, he comes back and makes plays. Could be a player for this team.

>>> Ryan Griffin could build on his 50 catch season, made some good plays today.

>>> D’Onta Forman was doing well in pass catching drills, which is surprising for not catching the ball a lot in college.

>>> Defense won the day over the offense, which continues the theme for camp thus far for the Texans.

>>> Poor man’s Wes Welker Riley McCarron dropped a catchable ball deep, but it didn’t stop him from getting a lot of chances. Wes Welker told me he likes what he sees from #83.

>>> Benardrick McKinney can rush the passer. Got beat a few times today, but reminds me of a Donta Hightown. Can blitz and stop the run.

>>> Brian Peters was great in one on ones.

>>> Deshaun Watson looked very confident during drills, running the 2-minute offense. Looked very composed. Bill O’Brien said he’s the “best rookie QB he’s ever been around.”

>>> DeAndrew White, the new WR signed by the Texans, had an excellent day in his first practice with the team. Made a lot of plays.

>>> Julie’n Davenport needs to add some weight up top, got bull rushed a bit today.

>>> Shane Lechler was perfect. He continues to punt at a Hall of Fame level. [EDITOR’S NOTE: AS EXPECTED]