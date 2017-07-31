The Best Of Mad Radio 7-31

Today on Mad Radio: Deshaun Watson discusses his first week of camp, Joel Corry discusses Duane Brown and the rest of the Texans contract situations, the Astros deadline speculation, Kaepernick and Luck’s status and more.

Mike and Seth discuss the MLB trade deadline, the uncertainty of the Astros pitching staff and the weekend’s events.

Mike and Seth look at nine things that need to become clear as training camp continues for the Texans.

7-31 Headlines with Landry Locker

Deshaun Watson discusses the first week of training camp during his rookie season and Mad Radio reacts.

Mad Radio looks at the status of Andrew Luck and Colin Kaepernick for 2017.

Joel Corry discusses Duane Brown’s holdout and other Texans contract situations.