ASTROS TRADE FOR LIRIANO

The Best of Gallant At Night 7-31

July 31, 2017 11:07 PM

Paul reacts to the lackluster Astros moves at the MLB trade deadline.

In the Nightly News: The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to implode and a local news station gets involved.

Paul analyzes reports coming out of Texans training camp.

Paul reacts to Season 7 episode 3 of Game of Thrones.

Paul admits to a socially-crippling habit of his in the Weekend Confessional.

In the Late Night Snack: A man dies trying to increase his manhood and more.

Paul reacts to the Astros’ 14-7 win over the Rays and more in the Last Call/I Learned Something.

