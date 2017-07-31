Offense Opens Home Stand

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The Astros poured on the hits Monday at Minute Maid Park with 17 total on the night. They would end Rays starting pitcher Alex Cobb’s outing after just three innings and 64 pitches. Houston starter Charlie Morton was able to cruise with the substantial run support to a 14-7 victory over Tampa Bay.

Jake Marisnick led the charge in a two home run, five RBI, 3-for-4 game. It is the second multi-homer game of his career. The other time was earlier this season, May 16th in Miami.

“It’s just a complete team, a complete lineup,” Jake said. “I’m feeling good, just getting my work in in the cage and staying ready.”

Jose Altuve ended his monster July campaign with two more hits. He finishes the month with a hit in 21 of 23 games and a .485 batting average. His batting average ranks ninth in Major League history during the month of July.

“I feel good. Obviously I had a good month. I just want to do the same every time I go to the plate,” Altuve said. “The only thing I’m looking for his to help my team.”

Astros starting pitcher Charlie Morton had a solid six inning outing to earn the win. He only allowed two hits, however one was costly being a two-run home run. Since coming off the Disabled List on July 7th he is (4-1) with a 3.23 ERA.

Reliever Michael Felix left the game after just eight pitches in his appearance due to an apparent shoulder injury. He had been recalled from Corpus Christi (AA) for Monday’s game after the trade with the Blue Jays was finalized. Feliz has a 5.04 ERA with the Astros this season.

“He was complaining of a little pinch in his shoulder, so he’ll get evaluated… At this point I’m not sure,” Astros Manager A.J. Hinch said.