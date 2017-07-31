Kickin’ It With Alex And Jeremy 073117

Jeremy in with Garrett, filling in for Alex, talk about a 2-2 draw against Portland, the playoff race, and the upcoming road match against Real Salt Lake.
Kickin’ It With Alex And Jeremy 0731172-2 Tie VS Portland, Next Up Real Salt Lake July 31, 2017 4:40 PM
gettyimages-scott-halleranHOUSTON, TX - APRIL 27: Gaston Fernandez #10 of the Portland Timbers in action against David Horst #18 of the Houston Dynamo during the first half of their game at BBVA Compass Stadium on April 27, 2014 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)