Astros Trade For LHP Francisco Liriano

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – Multiple media outlets are reporting the Houston Astros have acquired Francisco Liriano from the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Astros have sent Nori Aoki, the veteran outfielder, and reportedly another minor leaguer to Toronto for the left handed pitcher.
Liriano has started 18 games for the Toronto Blue Jays going 6-5 with a 5.88 ERA, but is likely to be moved into a bullpen role with a spot start when needed.
The MLB Trade deadline is 3pm CT Monday. The Astros are to be rumored to be looking at Orioles closer Zach Britton as well as a starter to bolster their rotation.