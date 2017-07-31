A Little Too Early But Kinda Relevant Look at the Texans 53-Man Roster

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – The Texans aren’t even a week into their training camp but that won’t stop me from taking a look at what I believe the 53-man roster could look like after observing the first three practices of the Texans camp in West Virginia.

Quarterbacks (3)

Tom Savage

Deshaun Watson

Brandon Weeden

Really not a lot to think about here as there are three of these guys in camp and there will be three on the roster.

Running Backs (4) Fullback (1)

Lamar Miller

D’Onta Foreman

Alfred Blue

Akeem Hunt

Jay Prosch (FB)

This will be the hardest cut for the Texans staff to make. Blue

Wide Receivers (5)

DeAndre Hopkins

Will Fuller V

Braxton Miller

Jaelen Strong

Wendell Williams

Williams brings the speed no one else on the team possess and his shiftiness will be useful from the slot. He pairs with Miller as the inside guys while the rest are outside pass catchers.

Tight Ends (3)

C.J. Fiedorowicz

Ryan Griffin

Stephen Anderson

No one has done anything to unseat Anderson as the third tight end yet.

Offensive Line (8)

Chris Clark

David Quessenberry

Nick Martin

Jeff Allen

Kendall Lamm

Breno Giacomini

Greg Mancz

Julién Davenport

The notable absence here is Xavier Su’a-Filo. It is time to make it happen for him and it hasn’t happened enough to justify keeping him over a resurging DQ. Breno is gone when Duane Brown gets back.

Defensive Line (7)

J.J. Watt

D.J. Reader

Jadeveon Clowney

Carlos Watkins

Christian Covington

Joel Heath

Ufomba Komalu

The last spot is a pure guess and they might be comfortable with having just 6 but let’s air on the side of caution and have 7.

Linebackers (7)

Brian Cushing

Benardrick McKinney

Whitney Mercilus

Zach Cunningham

Brian Peters

Dylan Cole

Brennan Scarlett

Peters is the special teams ace and Cole is the next Peters likely. Scarlett is the new Jon Simon. Likely could have another linebacker and one less defensive lineman here if you wanted to add an outside backer.

Cornerbacks (6)

Johnathan Joseph

Kareem Jackson

Kevin Johnson

Treston Decoud

Robert Nelson Jr.

Marcus Roberson

Not many surprises here. Decoud has been an early standout.

Safeties (5)

Andre Hal

K.J. Dillon

Corey Moore

Eddie Pleasant

Kurtis Drummond

A group of guys that have been around this team and some young potential in there could make for an interesting safety group.

Specialists (4)

Shane Lechler (P)

Nick Novak (K)

Jon Weeks (LS)

Tyler Ervin (Return-WR-RB)

Yeah here is one of the few surprises. Ervin as the return expert and an offensive weapon. He’s worked multiple positions and it allows the team to keep a multi-faceted running back room in tact.

