Dynamo Secure Point In 2-2 Draw With Timbers

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Dynamo stayed unbeaten at home as they pulled out a 2-2 draw against the Portland Timbers thanks to a late goal off the head of Juan David Cabezas in the 81st minute off a free kick from Memo Rodriguez.

A free kick won by Alberth Elis the young Dynamo home grown talent Rodriguez delivered a perfect ball to find the equalizer and keep the Dynamo above the Timbers in 3rd place in the Western Conference. Rodriguez almost won the game with a similar ball in the 93rd minute that Romel Quioto placed just wide.

The game started out hot, like the weather, with both the Timbers and Dynamo having chances in the first few minutes. But a goal wasn’t scored until the 13th minute when Diego Valeri found space in the center of the box for the games first goal. The Dynamo kept pressing but didn’t see their opportunities increase until after a water break for heat at 26th minute. It took until the 37th minute when Mauro Manotas volleyed in a rebound off a looping cross from Andrew Wenger was deflected by Timbers goalie Jake Glesson. Manots’ 8th goal of the season knotted the game at one.

It seemed as though the game would enter the break at 1-1, but a lapse in defense by the Dynamo defense allowed Sebastián Blanco a ton of room inside the box and he gave Portland the 2-1 lead in the 43rd minute.

The second half was heavy pressure from the Dynamo starting with replacing Wenger with Elis at the half, but it wasn’t until the full complement of subs with Rodriguez and Quioto coming it to the match.

The Dynamo had to hold off pressure from the Timbers including a 3rd goal that was called back for offside after Tyler Deric came out of his goal to challenge a ball, but a forward pass with only one defender back caused the goal to be disallowed after the head referee Jose Rivero consulted with his side judge.

The draw for the Dynamo puts them at 8-0-3 on the year at BBVA Compass Stadium and 9-7-6 on the season for 33 pts, third place in the Western Conference.