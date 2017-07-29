Dynamo Look To Bring Down The Timbers

Houston (CBS Houston) – On Saturday the Dynamo return to a place they haven’t lost this year, as they host Portland at BBVA Compass Stadium in the first home game for the Dynamo since a 3-1 win over Montreal on July 5th.

The Dynamo have played 10 times at home this season and are undefeated with an 8-0-2 record, the best home record in the MLS. Sporting Kansas City is the only other home unbeaten in the Western Conference, but they are 6-0-4. Toronto FC is the only undefeated home team in the Eastern Conference with a 7-0-3 record.

While the team has been great at home, it what the Dynamo did the last time out that has people excited. The Dynamo, with a dominating 3-1 win at D.C. United., won their first road match of the year. While it was against the worst team in the MLS, it showed the Dynamo can get victories on the road that will be critical as the playoff races continue into the Fall.

Speaking of the playoffs, the Dynamo have put themselves in a position they haven’t been in a while, close to the top of the Western Conference. With a 9-7-5, 32 points record, the club is in third place in the West, six points ahead of seventh place San Jose and just two points back of FC Dallas.

Another positive for the club was after getting four points in two road matches after the international break, all of the players that left to play for their respective countries during the Gold Cup and have returned for Wilmer Cabrera to select from.

A couple Dynamo players are amongst the league leaders. Erick Torres is third in the MLS Golden Boot race with 12 goals, and Alex is in a three-way tie for the lead in assists with 10.

Portland is the opponent on Saturday, who beat Vancouver 2-1 in the Timbers’ last match. The win ended a six match winless draught for the club.

After the win the Timbers sit in fourth place in the Western Conference table, but just four points ahead of San Jose, and have played one more match than the Quakes.

Diego Valeri and Fernando Adi, who returns from suspension, are the offensive threats for Portland as they each have scored 10 goals on the season. Darlington Nagbe also rejoins the club after Gold Cup duty.

The matchup between the Dynamo and the Timbers will be the second time the clubs meet this season. The Dynamo took a 2-1 half time lead in their first road match in the MLS season, but Portland would storm back with three second half goals on their way to a 4-2 victory.

Listen to Saturday’s match beginning with a 6:30 p.m. pregame show on Sports Radio 610.