Watson Unfazed By Rave Reviews: “It’s Cool, But That’s Just Me”

Deshaun Watson appreciates the praise, but he’s not fazed by it.

This is just who he is.

After his first fully padded NFL training camp practice Friday at The Greenbrier in West Virginia, the Houston Texans first-round rookie said he was grateful to draw such rave reviews from head coach Bill O’Brien and others, but that this is simply the standard he’s set for himself.

“It’s cool, but that’s just me,” Watson said. “That’s my culture.”

It’s been all good news so far with Watson.

This week, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that the team has been “blown away” by Watson’s maturity, and SportsRadio 610’s John McClain tweeted Watson that reminded him of Warren Moon.

I covered Warren Moon from from Day 1 for 10 years. At his 3rd practice, Watson reminds me of Moon n his first camp in 1984. So smooth! — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) July 28, 2017

It’s welcome news for the Texans, who have had a mess of a quarterback situation the last three years, including Brock Osweiler; a championship-caliber defense; and a head coach entering a make-or-break year.

How does Watson feel he’s progressing?

“It’s coming along,” he said. “It’s a thick playbook, of course. It’s something new, something different. But as far as for me, I’m just taking it one day at a time, one step at a time and just try to not overwhelm myself but just try to have a process in between it.”

Helping Watson make the transition to the NFL, including learning his first pro-style offense, are Tom Savage and Brandon Weeden, he said.

“They’ve been through this situation before as a rookie coming into this type of – coming from college to the NFL is totally different, especially as a quarterback. “So, just trying to ask them questions, how they went through it and a lot of the other veteran guys, offense and defense, and just trying to find ways to get through this process.”

That said, Watson was sure to note that for all the talk about his offense at Clemson being a “college offense,” it’s more sophisticated than people give it credit for.

“I learned so much at Clemson University and having to take control of the line of scrimmage was very key in that offense and you’ve got to do the same thing here and take it to another level. I’m still learning. There’s still going to be ways to improve. I’m always going to try to find ways to get better and be more smooth at the line of scrimmage, but it’s a good start.”

With Savage entrenched as the starter-for-now, it’s unclear when Watson will get a chance to play in regular season games. But when that moment comes, Watson said he’ll be ready for it.