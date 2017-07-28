Joseph On Kevin Johnson Return: “Big For Us As A Defense”

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (CBS HOUSTON) – With J.J. Watt missing most of the Houston Texans season last year with back problems, people forget that corner back Kevin Johnson missed a majority of the season and the playoffs with a broken foot. Now that he his back, defensive back Jonathan Joseph is excited to have the third year cornerback out there again.

“Broke my foot two or three times when I was in Cincinnati, I can feel his pain,” Joseph said of Johnson missing time last season. “Just to see him back out there being the type of player he is, competing, making plays on the ball, it’s really big for us as a defense and big for him as an individual.”

Johnson played in six games in 2016 before breaking his foot against the Colts. He has 12 defended passes in his 22 games in the NFL over two seasons. In Johnson’s absence, AJ Bouye stepped up for the Texans and was able to turn that into a big contract with the Jaguars.