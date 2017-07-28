Camp Confidential – Watson/Savage Impress, Defense Wins Again (Friday 7/28)

WHITE SULPHER SPRINGS (CBS HOUSTON) – Editor’s Note: Camp Confidential will feature daily news and notes throughout Texans training camp. John Lopez and Cody Stoots of In the Loop reporting.

>>>Deshaun Watson rebounded from his day yesterday where he displayed some rookie mistakes. He was throwing darts fitting a throw in a football sized opening to Jaelen Strong and finding Riley McCarron in individual drills. He would’ve connected for a huge gain if Ryan Griffin hadn’t dropped Watson’s perfect strike. He looked much more confident and capable today than yesterday.

>>>Watson found Bryce Jones right in the numbers before Jones dropped the Watson pass. Jones, is of course, a cornerback for the Texans. One of the few mistakes Watson made.

>>>Watson’s escapability was evident. Even in a fully live game, no one would have stopped Watson as he made a scramble for a big first down in the teams situation.

>>>Tom Savage had his moments. He made a huge throw, about 40 yards, to Jaelen Strong which saw the third year wideout leap and grab the ball for a score. Today was Strong’s best day in camp despite a fumble.

>>>The defense was THRILLED to have the pads on. None more excited than Brian Cushing. In about 15-18 reps in goal line run situations, the defense allowed only a handful of offensive progress. Cushing let Hopkins know history had repeated itself. The excitement was the highest it has been in camp.

>>>The lone true without question touchdown scored was by D’Onta Foreman, the early camp standout. He flashed for a big run today too. Lamar Miller and Akeem Hunt got in on the big runs.

>>>The defense may have won goal line but the offense had their revenge moving the ball well in competitive situations. Competitive situations is a Bill O’Brien term that I really enjoy for some reason.

>>>The offensive line earned revenge later in drills as well. Jeff Allen and Kendall Lamm teamed up to win a rep against Whitney Mercilus and Christian Covington. Chris Clark and David Quessenberry worked together to stymie Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Reader. Nick Martin held his own again today as he picks up where he left off before his injury last year.

>>>Breno Giacomini was dusted by Whitney Mercilus in one play and moments later Mercilus was working with him on how to anticipate and beat certain pass rushing moves. It was a cool sight as the two worked together for a few moments away from the rest of the team.

>>>C.J. Fiedorowicz had a great block on Jadeveon Clowney

>>>For the second straight day J.J. Watt was not participating in contact team drills.

>>>The running backs and linebacker engaged in some pass blocking drills and the results were mixed for both sides. Akeem Hunt POPPED Dylan Cole for a block but Cole would recover to get a sack in the next rep by him. Alfred Blue and Cushing reignited their Hard Knocks rivalry and it went the way I am guessing it always does, Cushing’s way. Rookie on rookie crime as Zach Cunningham stood out for the first time in camp and beat Foreman for a sack

>>>Treston Decoud stood out today. He had a huge tackle for a loss on the goal line and then almost had a pass breakup on Strong. After Strong had some choice words for Decoud the two got in each other’s face. Decoud impressed for someone in just his third day of work as an NFL player. He wasn’t with the Texans this offseason due to school rules.