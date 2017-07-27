Whitney Mercilus Praises Defensive Depth And Vrabel

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Texans strength is their defense. That point is hardly debatable. Linebacker Whitney Mercilus is part of that stellar defense and he joined John Lopez and Cody Stoots on In The Loop On SportsRadio 610 live at training camp in West Virginia and talked about how the leader of that group, Defensive Coordinator Mike Vrabel is adjusting to his new role.

“I haven’t seen much of a difference,” Mercilus said about Vrabel changing from LB coach to be in charge of the defense. “He understands everything about it. From the front end to the back end. He’s very knowledgeable. He played in the league for 14 years and has coached how ever many years as well. Every position can go to him and ask him whatever question they need…Still the same guy overall.”

Mercilus was a leader with J.J. Watt out last season and with Watt back now the front seven of the Texans is formidable and versatile.

“We can show a lot of different fronts and do a lot of different things. Not just in our dime package and our nickel package and our base package too. It’s great to have a lot of guys who can do more than just one responsibility and cause problems for the offense,” Mercilus said.

Mercilus also sung the praises to Cody and John about the number of good linebackers he works with every day.

“We’ve got a lot of competition at that position,” Mercilus said about the Linebackers in camp. “It’s great because it pushes each other. In turn, we help each other. But we push each other on the field as far as making plays. If one guy is out there making a play and you see another guy making a play and you screw up before that. It’s like, ‘Man I’ve got to get my self together and push on.'”

The Texans continue practice on Friday at the Greenbrier in West Virginia. Cody Stoots and John Lopez will be live from practice from 10a-2p.



