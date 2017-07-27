REPORT: Texans Add WR Devin Street Off Waivers

July 27, 2017 4:54 PM
Filed Under: Devin Street, Texans

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Texans added another wide receiver to their roster on Thursday. They claimed Devin Street off waivers from the Jets after he was waived Wednesday in favor of former Dallas Cowboys WR Lucky Whitehead.

Street was picked up in the 5th round of the 2014 draft by the Cowboys and spent two seasons in Dallas before being released before last season. He was picked up and dropped by New England and then the Colts signed him and he played five games in Indianapolis last season.

The Patriots and Jets both claimed Street and dropped him since the NFL Draft.

