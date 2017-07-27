Camp Confidential – Watson Struggles, Defense Dominates (Thursday 7/27)

WHITE SULPHER SPRINGS (CBS HOUSTON) – Editor’s Note: Camp Confidential will feature daily news and notes throughout Texans training camp. John Lopez and Cody Stoots of In the Loop reporting.

>>>Deshaun Watson looked a lot like a rookie today. He missed a handoff because he turned the wrong direction. He has a play go sideways on him because he rolled the wrong way. There were a few quick tuck and run plays from him during some team activities. He had a beautiful deep ball sail deep on him. Watson did nothing to close the gap between him and Tom Savage today.

>>>The defense forced Watson to use his mobility. He is by far the most mobile QB with a chance to start the Texans have ever had. He rolled and let his blocker reset on one play and then set his feet to make the throw. He also threw the ball away when a few of his plays got blown up by the defense.

>>>Defense won the day. They were flying all over the place and batting passes left and right. Looking very strong against most offensive line units.

>>>Jadeveon Clowney made plenty of offensive linemen have a teachable moment. He got the better of Chris Clark and of Julién Davenport in some one-on-one drills easily. Later when Tony Washington was demolished on a rep by Julién Davenport Clowney met him seconds later and started instructing him on what to do better. The leadership in the line groups is LOADED with Clowney stepping up last year and Watt’s return. Bill O’Brien hoped his team would be slowing Clowney soon. “Clowney’s doing good. I can’t wait until we’re out of shells . We can’t block them in shells. Maybe we can have a little bit better chance of blocking him in pads.”

>>>Revenge was on D.J. Reader’s mind against Nick Martin today after yesterday’s stalemate. Reader demolished Martin, a rare Martin failure. Greg Mancz is behind Martin at center at this point.

>>>DeAndre Hopkins got the offense a big win in some team work. He pulled down a signature catch. In the corner of the endzone he jumped, contorted his hands, caught the pass over a defender, and landed with both feet in bounds. Touchdown. He made it look easy.

>>>Dres (pronouced Drezz) Anderson had a good start and bad finish to the day. He had a great deep play down the sideline and then later in a team portion put the ball on the turf for a huge defensive play that had the defense excited.

>>>Whitney Mercilus, who joined In the Loop after practice, had a pass breakup in coverage on Ryan Anderson that had the defense getting hyped once again.

>>>Kevin Johnson is going to make people forget about A.J. Bouye. He has popped out a lot over the first two days. He has changed his body a little and not missed a beat in his continued improvement. If healthy, he could end up being the team’s best cornerback.

>>>D’Onta Foreman can fly. He has the ability to turn it on fast too.

>>>It wasn’t all struggles for Watson today. He had some pinpoint accurate passes to undrafted rookie tight end Zach Conque and Deante Gray which were both dropped by the pass catchers.

>>>Stephen Anderson turned a bad play into a huge gain when a ball batted by Eddie Pleasant bounced into the air Anderson corraled it and turned it up field for a gain.

>>>If camp ended today Wendell Williams would likely be the fifth wide receiver and Stephen Anderson would hold onto the third tight end spot.

>>>Brian Cushing and Eric Lee had what would have been sacks in a live rep but disrupted two nice play designs. Cushing forced Savage to make a throw into the feet of his receiver.

>>>David Quessenberry stiffled a rush from rookie Carlos Watkins with ease. Quessenberry took another step towards making this team and maybe even competing for the starting guard spot to the left of Nick Martin.