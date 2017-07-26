Foreman Ready To Move Past Arrest Incident

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (CBS HOUSTON) – D’Onta Foreman took the field for his first NFL training camp in West Virginia on Wednesday as the rookie running back from Texas hopes to make an impact and become an integral part of the Houston offense.

Foreman was Houston’s third round selection in this year’s draft after winning the Doak Walker Award scoring 15 touchdowns for the Longhorns during his junior season. According to Texans head coach Bill O’Brien, Foreman has some room to grow, and he means both on and off the field.

Foreman’s arrest incident nearly two weeks ago for possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a firearm near the University of Texas campus was a wake-up call for Foreman.

“I learned earned there are certain things and people I can’t always involve myself with,” Foreman said Wednesday after the Texans’ first practice. “Those guys that are my friends, we understand now there are certain ways we have to go about doing things. I understand that, and I’ll definitely do better.”

Through his attorney Chip Lewis, Foreman took a voluntary drug test that was negative and has a license to carry the firearm that was in his possession. Lewis has said that he is confident all charges against Foreman will be dropped.

“(Chip Lewis) is great. He’s doing everything possible to get everything dropped, and like I said, I’m innocent and I feel like – it’s the truth, I am innocent – so we’re looking forward to getting everything dropped and everything will take care of itself.”

O’Brien did not comment on the conversation he had with Foreman about the incident but mentioned that he has a lot of room for growth and learning how to be a pro football player.

“He’s a very talented guy, but he’s young, and he’s learning. He’s got to learn what pro football’s all about, what it means to be a Houston Texan relative to playing football, practicing and meeting. We’re going to work closely with him.”

Foreman is hoping to move on from the incident and focus on football and learn from the other members of the running back group and become acclimated to the Houston offense.

“I’m just learning. That’s the main thing, is learning, learning as much as I can from the veteran guys that’s in my room and just trying to go out there and put it all together,” Foreman said. “I feel like today I was able to do that. I want to continue to put days together.”

