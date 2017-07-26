DeAndre Hopkins Shows Up To Camp A Year After Short Holdout

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Texans are dealing with one star player holding out of training camp looking for more guaranteed money in left tackle Duane Brown. Last year, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was the one holding out, even though he showed up on day two, without a new contract, and it appears Brown will hold out longer than Hopkins, the Texans number one wideout was at the Texans first practice in West Virginia.

After practice, Hopkins was on the NFL Network and Marshall Faulk asked why the fourth year WR decided not to hold out this year.

“My teammates that depend on me and I would never let them down,” Hopkins told Faulk on NFL Network. “I know we have a good team, I know we have a championship team and I would be doing those guys wrong.”

Hopkins continued the talk of the Texans being a championship caliber team while talking with the rest of the media.

“I wouldn’t step on this field if I didn’t have those expectations,” Hopkins said. “I hope nobody else on this 53-man man roster would step on the field without that expectation.”

Hopkins was excited about the first practice and felt good about how he and the current number one quarterback Tom Savage.

“First day, couldn’t have went better. I think Tom (Savage) and I completed every ball he threw,” said Hopkins.

As the team came together for the first time to have training camp outside of Houston, Hopkins enjoyed seeing everyone on the first day.

“It was exciting,” Hopkins said. “It was exciting just to get back and see everybody, see how everybody’s been doing this offseason, talking about trips, talking about things we did in the offseason. Football, we’re going to do that, we’re professional athletes. We’re going to take care of business.”