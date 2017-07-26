Bill O’Brien Happy With Texans First Training Camp Practice

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Texans completed their first practice of the 2017 Training Camp and head coach Bill O’Brien thought that it went well.

“It’s a decent start,” O’Brien told the media. “These guys, we’ve got a great group of guys. These guys are into it and I thought it was a good start. There’s a long way to go but I was very appreciative of their effort and knowing what to do, where to go, first day in a new place, things like that. It was pretty smooth.”

Everyone’s eyes are on the Texans quarterbacks. Named starter Tom Savage and the heir-apparent Deshaun Watson along with veteran Brandon Weeden all were out throwing passes on day one and O’Brien liked what he saw.

“They all had good days,” The head coach said of his QBs. “I thought Tom (Savage) had a good day. He did a nice job of completing passes, getting us into the right play, things like that. Brandon (Weeden) and Deshaun (Watson), same thing. It was pretty smooth relative to the quarterbacks. They did a nice job today.”

O’Brien did think the first practice was successful, but there weren’t any players he felt like pointing out.

“We’re in shells, we’re not in pads. I think when we get in pads and you ask me [who grabbed my attention], I’ll be able to maybe give you a couple guys that had good days. Right now, I thought everybody did a decent job out there today,” O’Brien said.

One guy who was not at camp was Duane Brown. The Texans left tackle is holding out to try and get more guaranteed money for his final two years of his contract. O’Brien deferred to general manager Rick Smith when Brown was brought up.

“I’m just coaching the guys that are here,” O’Brien said. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for Duane. He’s been a captain for us my first three years here and he means a lot to me, but I’m going to really concentrate on the guys that are here and I’ll let Rick (Smith) handle that side of things.”

The Texans will be out at the Greenbrier for training camp for the next three weeks.