Texans Single Game Tickets On Sale Thursday

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Texans will open up single game ticket sales for the 2017 season on Thursday, July 27th at 10 am the team announced Tuesday.

Single game tickets will not be sold at the NRG Stadium box office but fans can get tickets at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.

The season starts on September 10th against the Jacksonville Jaguars and there won’t be a ton of tickets available as the team sold 67,000 season tickets for the upcoming season, which fills up the 72,000+ seat stadium.