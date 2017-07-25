Duane Brown Officially Doesn’t Show For Texans Training Camp

July 25, 2017 2:01 PM
HOUSTON - NOVEMBER 09: Tackle Duane Brown #76 of the Houston Texans during play against the Baltimore Ravens at Reliant Stadium on November 9, 2008 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans have put Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown on the Reserve/Did Not Report List as the rest of the team reports to the Greenbriar in West Virginia Tuesday.

Brown is holding out from team activities while trying to renegotiate the final two years on his contract which is slated to pay him almost $10M a year for the final two years, however none of that money is guaranteed.

The move officially has Brown as a holdout, which the Texans can change if Brown does report without any delay in him joining the rest of the team.

The Texans also announced they moved rookie Defensive End T.J. Daniel to the PUP list and Joel Heat and Dayon Pratt were placed on the Non-Football Injury list.

