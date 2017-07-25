By Bryan Carey

Meeting people can be a daunting task. It’s easy to find places where people tend to congregate, but to find places to meet people with common interesst, both for friendships and other purposes, takes added effort. Fortunately, Houston is a large city where opportunities for meetups abound. Here are some of the best places to meet new people in Houston:

Cafeza

1720 Houston Ave.

Houston, TX 77007

(832) 203-8016

www.cafeza.com

Coffee shops are all the rage and while some of them tend to remain on the quiet side, there are some more lively coffee shops and one happens to be Cafeza. Serving coffee, latte, tea, and related drinks is only part of the services at Cafeza, as they also serve beer and wine and assorted finger foods. On weekends, they feature live entertainment, for an added element that you don’t find in the typical coffee shop. The food, drink, and fun set Cafeza apart from the rest and make it one of the best places for social interaction.

Houston Museum of Natural Science

5555 Hermann Park Drive

Houston, TX 77030

(713) 639-4629

www.hmns.org

Houston has a large number of museums and any one of them could be utilized as a place to meet new people, but the Houston Museum of Natural Science is best for several reasons. This museum is one of the largest in the city and is almost always teeming with people so you will have ample opportunity to bump elbows with potential new friends. The crowd here tends to be more active than the often quiet crowds found at other museums and that means it’s easier to spark up a conversation with someone. If you love science, you will be in the company of others who share your interest, setting the stage for lasting friendships and making the Houston Museum of Natural Science one of the best places for human encounters.

Johnny Steele Dog Park

2929 Allen Parkway

Houston, TX 77019

(713) 752-0314

www.buffalobayou.org

This might seem like an unusual place to meet someone new, but outdoor spaces like Johnny Steele Dog Park are actually excellent ways to make new friends. You already share a love for dogs and the fact that you and everyone around you has a four- legged creature by their side makes for an easy and convenient ice breaker. The large size of Johnny Steele Dog Park and the separate sections for large and small dogs make it ideal for meeting people who are like- minded, at least in terms of their preference in canines. Grab a leash, head to Johnny Steele Dog Park with your pooch, and let the mingling begin.

8th Wonder Brewery

2202 Dallas St.

Houston, TX 77003

(713) 229-0868

www.8thwonderbrew.com

Houston is home to a large and growing number of breweries, but 8th Wonder Brewery is one of the very best for meeting new folks. The brewery consists of an indoor and outdoor space with televisions, benches for seating, and a stage for outdoor entertainment. The founders of 8th Wonder Brewery also happen to be food truck owners so you won’t have to search very far to find food to match with your beer. And best of all, 8th Wonder overflows with locals, making it an excellent choice of venue to meet others who love good beer and good times.

Big Power Yoga

1014 Wirt Road

Houston, TX 77055

(281) 413-0272

www.bigpoweryoga.com

If fitness is an important part of your life and you want to meet like- minded individuals for conversation, then a visit to a yoga studio should be in your future. Big Power Yoga is one of the area’s largest and best places for yoga, with different yoga sessions and intensities to meet individual needs. They even have a juice bar in back, making for the perfect opportunity to speak to that person you had your eyes on from the opening stretches of your workout. The physical and spiritual oneness that people feel helps them connect with others, and Big Power Yoga is here to help bring yoga buffs closer to those with whom mental and physical interests are shared.

