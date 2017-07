Paul Gallant from Gallant at Night on SportsRadio 610 talks with Cleverley Stone of The Cleverley Show on CBS SportsRadio 650, Brian Greene, the President and CEO of the Houston Food Bank, and Sheena Abraham of Second Mile Mission. They discuss Houston Restaurant Weeks, coming up across the city from August 1st through October 4th. Visit HoustonRestaurantWeeks.com for more information.