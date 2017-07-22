Dynamo Win First On Road; Breeze Past DC United 3-1

WASHINGTON DC (CBS HOUSTON) – With their three starting forwards out on international duty, the Houston Dynamo scored three goals in the first 17 minutes of the match en route to a 3-1 victory over DC United. The win was the first for Houston on the road this season.

The Dynamo scored quickly, earning a corner in the sixth minute with Alex finding Andrew Wenger for a low diving header that bounced past DC keeper Travis Worra giving Houston a 1-nil lead.

Alex continued his aggressiveness a few minutes later as he dribbled the ball to the right of the box and chipped a pass to a streaking Mauro Manotas for a swift touch that put Houston up 2-nil in the 15th minute. It was Manotas’ sixth goal of the season.

Just two minutes later Alex showed off his creativity with a back-heel pass to Andrew Wenger who chipped it up high inside the box finding Memo Rodriguez for his second goal of the season to put the Dynamo up 3-nil in the 17th minute.

The Dynamo held the three goal lead until the 62nd minute when former Dynamo defender Bobby Boswell headed a ball in off a cross from midfielder Lloyd Sam to give DC United their first goal of the match and just 18th goal in 21 matches this season.

With the win the Dynamo improve their record to 9-7-5 and currently sit two points behind FC Dallas for first place in the Western Conference.

The Dynamo return to BBVA Compass Stadium on Saturday when the host the Portland Timbers.

Alex Del Barrio covers the Houston Texans for Sportsradio610.com and is the color commentator for the Houston Dynamo. He also hosts “ADB and Murph” with Matt Murphy which can be heard on Saturday afternoons 4-7 pm Follow Alex Del Barrio on Twitter: @alexdelbarrio