WWE Battleground 2017 PPV Preview and Match Predictions

By: Brian McDonald (@sackedbybmac)

Usually these WWE Pay-Per-View preview and match prediction articles are something I do on my own, but for this one—and hopefully more often going forward—the format will change.

Kyle King from our sister station 100.3 The Bull—go follow him on Twitter @KyleKingOnAir—is also a big wrestling and WWE fan, and recently suggested a head to head prediction challenge for this month’s WWE Battleground PPV.

Challenge accepted.

WWE Championship: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton (Punjabi Prison Match)

Kyle: Oh great… The Punjabi Prison match… Jinder wins with some kind of help from the Singh Brothers.

Brian: This type of extreme rules gimmick match, much like any Hell in a Cell match, seems like something that will end the feud. So, they’ll likely put the baby face over, especially since they just let the heel embarrass him and his family in his hometown last month. Randy Orton wins.

United States Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Kyle: Gonna go with KO on this one. Think this then sets up the rubber match at SummerSlam.

Brian: Agree with Kyle on this one. With Owens dropping the belt off TV at a house show, think they’ll give him some momentum back and build towards a big pay off match at SummerSlam. Kevin Owens wins with some heel tactics.

Flag Match: John Cena vs. Rusev

Kyle: I think Rusev wins this one. Cena doesn’t need the push and Rusev has been wanting championship opportunities.

Brian: All past history points to Vince McMahon putting over the all-American character and his favorite son John Cena, but not so fast. The last time these two feuded Rusev won the first match, this is a great spot to give the audience a surprise, and Rusev needs a win after a long layoff to be re-established as a credible heel. Rusev wins.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day

Kyle: I think the Uso’s are gonna retain again by getting DQ’d or counted out. (Making New Day the winners) This way they still have a feud going into Summer Slam.

Brian: Think The New Day wins here. They gave Jimmy Uso a one-on-one win this week on SmackDown, so that seems to fit their typical pattern of giving guys a win before they take a loss. Plus, the Usos got counted out at the last PPV, so think the baby faces complete their chase and go over.

SmackDown Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender: Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Tamina Snuka (Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match)

Kyle: Gonna go with the underdog here. Gonna take Tamina to win this.

Brian: The champ is a baby face, so that probably means the winner won’t be Charlotte or Becky Lynch. Don’t think it’ll be Lana either since she’s already received three title shots recently, so that leaves Tamina or Natalya.

Tamina would make sense because of her history with Naomi, but it seems her storyline is taking her a different way as some sort of a bodyguard for Lana. Forget all that, I’m going to ignore my own logic, think they need a big name to face Naomi at SummerSlam, so I’ll pick Charlotte.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin

Kyle: I have a feeling that Corbin is going to get himself DQ’d making Shinsuke the “winner”.

Brian: Baron Corbin just won Money in the Bank, no way he’s not the winner here. They’ll probably protect Nakamura by having Corbin cheat or something, but Corbin will win.

Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kanellis

Kyle: Sami isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Kanellis is still in his debut. Kanellis wins.

Brian: They just gave Kanellis a win on SmackDown, so think they’ll get Sami Zayn even with a win. Whatever happens, hopefully this feud is over soon.

Breezango vs. ?

Kyle: I bet it’s gonna be something dumb like The Ascension. Unless it’s some new tag team, I’m gonna go with Breezango. Off chance it’s the Singh Bros, if so, i’ll take them.

Brian: Breezango is starting to get over, don’t think they’ll halt their momentum. Breezango wins, and credit has to be given to them for making the best of a bad gimmick, much like The New Day did a couple years ago.

Tiebreaker: Total match time of the longest match (We both think it’ll be the Punjabi Prison match)

Kyle – 27:00

Brian – 23:30