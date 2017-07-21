Dikembe Mutombo Interested in Rockets Ownership

Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo says he would like to get into NBA ownership and is looking for partners to join in a bid for the Houston Rockets.

“I’m trying to convince some people about trying to buy this team,” Mutombo told Houston’s Fox 26 Sports. “It’s one of the best franchises right now. It’s really the right time.”

The 7-foot-2 former center said he was looking for partners who can “cut the check and they can make me be part of it.” Mutombo, who spent the final five seasons of his 18-year career with the Rockets, said he has been in contact with several potential buyers since Leslie Alexander, after 24 years of ownership, announced he would be putting the team up for sale.

Forbes estimates that the Rockets are valued at $1.65 billion, which is the eighth most valuable NBA franchise. With the addition of Chris Paul, along with a loyal fan base and sponsorship money, many believe the Rockets will be profitable for the upcoming years.

“The Rockets are a great franchise. They have a great team. They’ve got great coaches, great basketball players, great staff,” Mutombo said. “Whoever is coming in, it’s not like they’re going to have to rebuild it.”

Houston native and billionaire Tilman Fertitta expressed interest in buying the Rockets this week.

There is no set timetable for the sale of the team. Rockets CEO Tad Brown will oversee the process of selling the franchise.