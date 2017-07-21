Dynamo Wrap Up Road Swing

Houston (CBS Houston) – On Saturday in the nation’s capital, the Dynamo will wrap up a two-match road swing as they face D.C. United.

On Wednesday, the Dynamo started the first of two out of the international break with a scoreless draw at Minnesota. Memo Rodriguez made his first MLS start and helped the Dynamo to a strong first half showing, but all of their chances were spoiled. In the second half, it was the Dynamo holding off the Loons to pick up a road point.

Wednesday’s match was the 10th time the Dynamo played on the road this season, and all 10 times one thing has been lacking, a win. The draw was a positive result though as it was only the third time in those 10 road matches to pick up a road point.

On the season the Dynamo (8-7-5, 29 points) are in a good spot. They sit in third place in the Western Conference table, and only three points back of first place. The conference is jam packed though. While being just three points out of first, the Dynamo are only three points clear of being outside of the top six teams that qualify for the playoffs.

Erick Torres leads the Dynamo with 12 goals, but will still be on international duty with Mexico during their run in the Gold Cup. Romell Quioto, Alberth Elis, Boniek Garcia and Honduras was eliminated by Mexico on Thursday, but none of those players are expected to play Saturday.

D.C. United lost their fourth straight match on Wednesday when they surrendered four goals in a 26 minute stretch to blow a 3-0 lead, and eventually falling to Seattle, 4-3.

The last win for D.C. United came on June 21st when they beat Atlanta United, 2-1. June 21st also marked the last home match for D.C. United. All four of their losses during their losing streak have come away from home.

As D.C. United return home to face the Dynamo on Saturday, which will be the first home match in over a month, RFK Stadium has not treated the last place team in the Eastern Conference table well.

On the season, D.C. United is 3-4-2 at home and is only one of two teams in the MLS to lose more often than winning at home. The LA Galaxy are the only other team in the league to achieve the same feat.

The season has been a rough one for D.C. United (5-12-3, 18 points), as they not only sit in last place in the Eastern Conference, but also have the fewest points in the MLS.

In addition to the fewest points in the MLS, D.C. United also has the fewest goals in the league with 17, and a goal differential of minus 18, another league worst.

Listen to Saturday’s match beginning with a 5:30 p.m. pregame show on CBS Sports Radio 650.