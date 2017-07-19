Keuchel Ready For Second Rehab Start

Dallas Keuchel is ready to make his second and potentially final rehab start Saturday. The location remains unknown.

The Astros ace normally isn’t in tune with the club’s minor league scheduling. That has changed this week. Keuchel broke down where Triple-A Fresno, Double-A Corpus Christi and the short season teams are playing on Saturday but he will have to wait to get his plane ticket.

“Nobody seems to really listen to me at ALL” he joked Wednesday. “Even the guys in the clubhouse anymore think I am a D.L. booger. It is one of those things where I have to get off the D.L. so maybe some guys will listen to me.”

Keuchel’s activation to the 25-man roster could come after his second rehab appearance if all goes well. He wants to build up the pitch count to make sure he is ready. Keuchel doesn’t have an exact count in mind but is more interested in ups and downs (innings) and hoping for maybe four or five that would set him up to possibly throw five or six innings in his return to the Astros.”

Keuchel says he is feeling, “pretty good, knock on wood,” after his two inning stint with Corpus. A neck injury has kept the southpaw from pitching in a big league game since June 2nd.

“It’s just regular soreness,” he explained. “So that is better than some pain. The soreness is welcomed. It is kind of a pitcher routine to have a little bit especially the second day after throwing.”

