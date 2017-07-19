Astros Drop Game And Series To M’s

The Astros haven’t seen a lot of Seattle starter James Paxton but they have seen enough. Paxton entered Wednesday’s game at Minute Maid having thrown 13 scoreless innings lifetime against Houston. In the series finale, he allowed just one run in seven strong innings as the Mariners defeated the Astros 4-1 to take two out of three in the A.L. West set.

“He (Paxton) is at the top end of left-handed starters in the league,” said manager A.J. Hinch. “Lot of the story today is how good he was. We couldn’t quite break out and have a big inning against him.”

George Springer’s third inning sacrifice fly plated Alex Bregman for the Astros lone run against Paxton and a 1-0 lead.

Seattle got on the board against Charlie Morton in the fourth inning. Jean Segura singled to lead off the frame and Ben Gamel ripped a two-run homer into the right field stands.

The Mariners added single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to chase Morton who suffered the loss, allowing the four runs in 6.2 innings of work.

“So every time I have pitched against the Mariners he (Paxton) has been pitching and he has been pitching lights out,” Morton said of his counterpart. “He has pitching well all year.”

“We will keep fighting,” Hinch added. “That obviously wasn’t a great game for us on a lot of levels.”

The Astros have lost ten more games at home (30-21) than the road (33-11).

The club will be off Thursday before starting a road trip Friday in Baltimore. Mike Fiers (6-4 3.75) will start for Houston against the Orioles Ubaldo Jimenez (4-5 7.01). Collin McHugh will make his 2017 debut Saturday night.

