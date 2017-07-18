The Best of The Triple Threat 07-18-2017

Sean and Rich react to the news that Carlos Correa is headed to the DL due to surgery on his thumb.

Sean and Rich talk about stupid people, doing stupid things. Included is a story about a man who tried to rob two banks in the same city, about 30 minutes apart, but both were closed. Bankers hours bro. All Due Respect.

Sean and Rich talk about some NFL odds including most passing yards (Deshaun Watson is way down the list, Tom Savage not on it), most interceptions thrown, most receiving yards, and more.

Sean and Rich talk about comments made by former quarterback Mike Vick, and whether or not Colin Kaepernick should cut his hair.

Sean and Rich play Six Words To. Michael Irvin said he wants to step into the cage, so they asked, which former athletes over age 50 would you want to see fight MMA?