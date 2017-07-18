The Best Of Gallant At Night 7-18

July 18, 2017 11:18 PM

Paul reacts to the news that Astros star Carlos Correa will go on the DL with a thumb injury.

In the Nightly News: Melo still wants to come to the Rockets, Texans rookie D’Onta Foreman may change his court date and more.

 

Paul continues his Texans training camp countdown with questions at the returner position.

In the Late Night Snack: Ed Sheeran drives Game of Thrones fans mad, a fart-filled flight and more.

Paul reacts to the Astros’ 6-2 win vs the Mariners in Box Score Hot Takes and questions how far you’d go to save a dog.

In the Last Call: more Cowboys troubles, Winnie The Pooh is banned in China and more.

