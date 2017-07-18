Olympix Sports Bar Presents: Beer, Burgers And Balls With Paul Gallant

Olympix Sports Bar is a new interactive bar with golf simulators, pool, basketball, ping pong and more! They are located at 11133 Huffmeister Rd. Houston, TX 77065.

Be one of the first to see this new Houston hot spot and join Paul Gallant from Gallant at Night on July 28th starting at 7pm for a Sports Radio 610 live broadcast. There will be burgers, beers, and live music.

The Grand opening for Olympix is on Saturday July 29th from 11 am until 2 am. They will have live music, lots of giveaways and BBQ by “Yeah I Do Cookin Crew”.

Check out their menu below!