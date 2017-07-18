Dynamo Ready To Return From International Break

Houston (CBS Houston) – After a two-week layoff for international break, the Dynamo return from the break with the first of two road matches this week against Minnesota United FC on Wednesday night.

With two weeks since their last match, a 3-1 win at home against San Jose, the Dynamo (8-7-4, 28 points) find themselves in third place in the Western Conference. Houston is four points behind Sporting Kansas City, who owns the top spot in the West, but just four points ahead of Seattle who sits in seventh place.

Unfortunately for the Dynamo, they play twice this week with both games being on the road. Road matches have been difficult for the Dynamo this season as they’re winless in nine away matches, with only two draws to show for it.

The Dynamo will be without several key pieces as they serve on international duty. Erick Torres, the Dynamo leading scorer, Romell Quioto, Alberth Ellis and Boniek Garcia will all miss Wednesday’s match.

Minnesota United FC will also be missing a few critical pieces as Johan Venegas, Francisco Calvo and Jermaine Taylor will miss Wednesday’s match. Bernardo Anor, Thomas de Villa, Marc Burch, Abu Danladi, Brent Kallman and John Alvbage will all miss the match as well due to injury.

The Loons are in the first season in the MLS as one of two expansion teams to join the league this season. In their first season, Minnesota (5-11-3, 18 points) is in last place in the Western Conference table through 19 matches.

At home, Minnesota has won more than they lost with a 5-4-1 home record through nine matches.

Rookie Christian Ramirez has been the leading scorer for Minnesota with 10 goals so far this season.

Wednesday’s matchup will be the second time these clubs meet. In their first meeting, on April 15th, the teams played to a 2-2 draw in Houston. The Dynamo led 2-0 at halftime, before Minnesota scored two goals in the second half to hand the Dynamo their first home draw of the season.

Listen to Wednesday’s match beginning with a 6:30 p.m. pregame show on CBS Sports Radio 650.