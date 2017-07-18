Best Places To Buy Running Shoes In Houston

By Crystal Hessong

Running shoes are like tires, the more you use them, the more often they’ll need to be replaced. Thinking of taking up running or just need to replace your current shoes? These places around town often do more than just sell you running shoes. You may find expert advice or running clubs at these locations for the most well-rounded running shoe buying experience possible.

On the Run

2427 Bay Area Blvd.

Houston, TX 77062

(281) 480-5388

www.ontheruntx.com

Located in Clear Lake, On the Run has been helping runners find their perfect shoes for more than 30 years. The team at On the Run is so confident in the shoes sold that you have a satisfaction guarantee for 30 days. This gives you the chance to really see how your new shoes fit after breaking them in on a couple of your normal runs. Each month, On the Run hosts a social run. This is your chance to meet other runners and try out different brands of shoes. For more information on the social runs, check out On the Run’s website or Facebook page.

Wild Pear Running

9330 Broadway St., Suite D-400

Pearland, TX 77584

(281) 372-6305

www.wildpearrunning.com

Pearland’s Wild Pear Running offers customers comprehensive services to get the most from their runs. This shoe store goes beyond fitting people for running shoes based only on a size number.

When getting fit for shoes, to ensure the best fit, the experts at Wild Pear Running use a treadmill test to determine how you step when you run. This helps you to get the best shoes for the way you run. But this shop also hosts injury prevention and form instruction classes to help you keep running without stress injuries. Weekly Wednesday runs, walks, training sessions, and social jogging events bring area runners together to make friends and learn about running. If these perks sound like the makings of an ideal running shoe store, then you need to get to Wild Pear Running, just south of Houston in Pearland.

Tru Tri Sports

16341 Mueschke Road, Suite 220

Cypress, TX 77433

(281) 758-2399

www.trutrisports.com

For serious runners, including triathletes, there is a specialty shoe store that will help you purchase a pair of running shoes while also providing a gait analysis. This is a store for triathletes, so you’ll also find swimming and biking gear, too, but if you’re only interested in purchasing quality running shoes that will last wherever you take them, you’ll also find those here. The gait analysis and coached runs should be booked in advance, and both services cost extra. For more information, call Tru Tri Sports.

Ground Up Athletics

122 Vintage Park Blvd., Suite B

Houston, TX 77070

(832) 843-6668

www.guafit.com

Ground Up Athletics has shoes and athleticwear for any sports you enjoy, but what sets this store apart is the custom-molded insole service. By building insoles using your foot as the model, you’re guaranteed a perfect fit. In fact, Ground Up Athletics is so certain that you’ll love your new shoes that there is a comfort guarantee. You can bring back your shoes. If you just want a foot and ankle evaluation for advice on purchasing running shoes, the store offers this service for free to walk-in customers and by appointment.

All About Feet

126 Vintage Park Blvd., Suite P

Houston, Texas 77070

(832) 717-3939

www.allaboutfeettx.com

All About Feet in Vintage Park helps to pair you with the perfect shoes. Using I-scan technology, the shoe experts are able to find the right shoes for the way your feet are structured. This ensures a great fit for more comfort. There are more than just running shoes here. You can also get professional shoes for work or casual shoes for play. If a chronic foot condition keeps you from running as much as you want to, consider checking out the many orthotic products sold at All About Feet to supplement the running shoes you purchase. With the right shoes and supportive orthotics, you may find that your feet don’t hurt after a run. If the problem still persists, though, see a podiatrist.