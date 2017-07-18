Astros Victorious In Wake Of Bad News

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The Astros faced their first game in what will be many without superstar shortstop Carlos Correa due to a torn ligament in his left thumb. In spite of suffering such a blow, the team rallied around their starting pitcher Brad Peacock Tuesday night. While the offense manufactured a lead, Peacock would allow just four baserunners and one run through seven innings to improve to (8-1) in a 6-2 victory over the Mariners.

“Me and Gattis had a great plan tonight. I just executed pitches,” Brad said. “I didn’t shake him off one time.”

Peacock struck out nine and walked just one in a strong outing. It would take him 109 pitches to get him through and impressively 70 of those were strikes. That is a fairly high pitch count for Brad considering he started the season in the bullpen.

“Nowadays 109 seems like a lot, I think back in the day 109 is like just getting started and you’re going to go out for one or two more innings. It’s the nature of the business now,” Houston Manager A.J. Hinch said.

One of the offensive highlights of the night from the Houston lineup was catcher Evan Gattis’s eighth career multi home run game. It is his first time doing so since September 21, 2016 against the A’s. He hit a solo homer in the second and sixth innings for his ninth and tenth home runs of the 2017 season.

“It’s good, especially after the All-Star break because before the break I hit a couple of home runs in a couple days in Toronto. I kind of started getting hot and then having a couple days off, it’s not as repeatable whenever you’re not doing it everyday. It’s good to get some confidence in my swing,” Gattis said.