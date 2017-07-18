BREAKING: Astros Place Correa On Disabled List w/ Torn Ligament In Left Thumb

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The Astros have placed shortstop Carlos Correa on the 10-day Disabled List with a torn ligament in his left thumb. Correa said that the injury will require surgery and that there is no timetable for his return or even a date for an operation yet. A likely return for Carlos is in 6 to 8 weeks.

Correa discusses thumb pic.twitter.com/kPc3XGeGCB — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) July 18, 2017

The injury occurred after Correa jammed his left thumb during an at-bat on a swing and miss. He left the game in the middle of the at-bat noticeable pain. Carlos had a problem with this same thumb a few weeks ago but had played through some of the nagging discomfort.

“Losing a player of Carlos’ Caliber for an extended period is a big blow to our club, but I believe we have the roster to persevere and continue to win games,” Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow said. “We do expect Carlos to return to the club in September and be ready to contribute down the stretch.”

To take Correa’s spot on the active roster, the club has recalled infielder Colin Moran from Triple A Fresno. Moran, 24, will be experiencing his first Major League Baseball stint this season and his third overall, as he appeared in 9 games for the Astros back in 2016. Astros Manager A.J. Hinch expects the slack to be picked up at shortstop from a couple of players.

“Shortstop is going to be Marwin (Gonzalez) and Bregman. I’ll continue to move Marwin around, it’s one of his strengths as a player,” Hinch said.