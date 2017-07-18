Andre Johnson To Be Inaugural Inductee Into Texans Ring of Honor

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Texans unveiled their home game themes for the 2017 season on Tuesday and coinciding with their “Homecoming” game against the Arizona Cardinals on November 19th the team will make longtime wideout Andre Johnson their inaugural inductee into the franchise’s ring of honor.

Johnson retired on April 19th after signing a one-day contract with the Texans. Johnson spent 12 of his 14 NFL seasons in Houston and was named to the Pro Bowl seven times and was first team All-Pro twice. He is the franchise leader in receptions (1,012), receiving yards (13,597) and receiving touchdowns (64).

The Texans will begin the regular season with their annual Liberty White Out Game against the division rival Jacksonville Jaguars on kick off their regular season home slate against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 10th. They will host the San Francisco 49ers for “Battle Red Day” and wear their red uniform tops on Sunday December 10th.

