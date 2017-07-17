The Best of The Triple Threat 07-17-2017

July 17, 2017 5:48 PM By Sean Pendergast
Filed Under: all due respect, Chris Devenski, chris paul, Houston Astros, Houston Rockets, James Harden, Ken Giles, Les Alexander, rich lord, Sean Pendergast, sportsradio 610, The Triple Threat, Tilman Fertitta, triple threat, Will Harris, with all due respect

Sean and Rich react to the news that Les Alexander will be selling the Houston Rockets.

 

Sean and Rich speak with SportsRadio 610 Houston Rockets reporter Alex Del Barrio live from Toyota Center about the sell of the Houston Rockets.

 

Sean and Rich talk about stupid people, doing stupid things. Included is a story about a selfie fail that set off a domino effect destroying $200,000 worth of art. All Due Respect.

 

Sean and Rich discuss and debate who should be closing games for the Houston Astros in October. Ken Giles is shaky at times, so not surprisingly Chris Devenski won a Twitter poll posted by Sean.

 

More from Sean Pendergast
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen