The Best of The Triple Threat 07-17-2017

Sean and Rich react to the news that Les Alexander will be selling the Houston Rockets.
Sean and Rich speak with SportsRadio 610 Houston Rockets reporter Alex Del Barrio live from Toyota Center about the sell of the Houston Rockets.
Sean and Rich talk about stupid people, doing stupid things. Included is a story about a selfie fail that set off a domino effect destroying $200,000 worth of art. All Due Respect.
Sean and Rich discuss and debate who should be closing games for the Houston Astros in October. Ken Giles is shaky at times, so not surprisingly Chris Devenski won a Twitter poll posted by Sean.