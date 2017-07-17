The Best Of Mad Radio 7-17

Mike and Seth react to the news of D’Onta Foreman and the rest of the weekend’s events.
A Texans arrest, the one that got away for the Astros, Chris Paul meets the media, Seth’s role play and more.
Mike Meltser talks about a problem he encountered over the weekend and the lessons he learned along the way.
Mike and Seth discuss the Astros continuing their winning ways after the All Star break and the return of Lance McCullers to the mound.
Mike and Seth discuss the arrest of D’Onta Foreman and right on cue news of another off-field incident involving Zeke Elliot breaks during the show.
John McClain joins Mad Radio to give the latest on D’Onta Foreman and the Texans following his arrest over the weekend.
Mike and Seth visit with Mad Radio legal expert F Lee Bailey to discuss D’Onta Foreman’s arrest, how an attorney handles a case like this as well his thoughtsd on OJ Simpson’s parole hearing this week.
Mike and Seth are joined by D’Onta Foreman’s arrest, Chip B. Lewis, following his clients arrest over the weekend and gives insight to the situation and why he believes that his client will be proven innocent as the facts become more clear.