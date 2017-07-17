The Best of Gallant At Night 7-17

Paul reacts to the news that Rockets owner Les Alexander is putting the team up for sale.
Paul believes the Astros need to go all in this season on finding starting pitchers before the trade deadline.
In the Nightly News: Texans third-round draft pick arrested, subliminal LeBron messages and more.
Paul reacts to the Season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones.
Paul wonders which famous/rich Houstonians will attempt to buy the Rockets.
In the Last Call: Paul reacts to the Astros’ 9-7 loss to the Mariners. D’Onta Foreman’s arrest and more.