The Astros Fall To The Mariners 9-7 In Extras

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – After a back and forth game the Seattle Mariners would make the plays necessary down the stretch to close out the Houston Astros in the series opener with a 9-7 win in extra innings.

“They did more at the end to win,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said of the loss. “We have to give credit where credits due, I mean they had four homers after the seventh or later.”

The final blow to the Astros came in the 10th inning.

With Tony Sipp pitching, he’d allow back to back solo home runs to Kyle Seager and Danny Valencia to give the Mariners the sixth and final lead change of the night.

“One mistake at any time with good batters (will) make you pay for it, especially late in the game, you got to make better pitches,” Tony Sipp said of his outing.

While the pitching did falter at the end of the game, not only did Sipp allow the teams final two runs, all-star reliever Chris Devenski and Luke Gregerson, both gave up a home run each in the seventh and eighth respectively.

But even with all the home runs flying out of the park, the Astros offense had a chance to win it in the bottom of the ninth but would end up coming up short.

After Josh Reddick led off the inning with a double, he’d get moved on over to third after a Marwin Gonzalez ground out. With Nori Aoki up, he’d ground into a fielders choice, sending the ball to short stop Jean Segura, who in turn was able to throw Reddick out at the plate.

Still the Astros two and two outs, and would load the bases when the Mariners gave Brian McCann an intentional walk to. Alex Bregman followed with a grounder deep in the hole at short stop, but Segura was able to make a grab and just barely throw out McCann at second base.

“I’d like for Segura not to make those two plays to be honest with you, I think that changed the whole game, obviously that kept them in the game, both plays were exceptional plays,” Hinch said of the team’s ninth inning.

It was tough luck all around for the Astros, they had plenty of hits, 12 in total, but in key spots would come up empty handed, leaving 18 on the bases.

Lance McCullers who started the game, would not have his greatest outing only lasting 4.2 innings, overall allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks.

McCullers was on the hook for the loss, but the Astros offense came up big in the sixth inning scoring four runs after seven straight Astros reached base.

Carlos Correa would not finish the game, after a swing in the fourth inning, the Astros all-star would leave the game, with what was later described as a jammed left thumb.