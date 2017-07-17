Carlos Correa Exits Game With Jammed Left Thumb

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa after a swing in the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners.
After swinging at a fastball in a 1-1 count, Correa quickly dropped the bat and after speaking with the trainers, he’d walk off the field.
Marwin Gonzalez came into the game and replaced Correa in the lineup and in the field, he’d end up finishing the at-bat with a strikeout.
Earlier in the season, Correa was placed on the DL after getting hit by a pitch on his right hand.
The Astros announced that Correa left the game with a jammed left thumb and he will be re-evaluated Tuesday.
Correa on the season is batting .321 to go with 20 home runs and 66 RBI’s and this year he made his first all star appearance.