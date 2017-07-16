Texans Rookie Running Back D’Onta Foreman Arrested In Austin

Texans rookie RB, 3rd round pick D’Onta Foreman was arrested early Sunday morning at 3am in Austin according to Brian Davis of the Austin American Statesman.

Foreman was charged with marijuana possession and unlawful possession of a firearm according to jail records via the report.

Foreman has since been released after posting bond.

This just 9 days away from reporting to his first NFL training camp with the Houston Texans.

A stupid decision any time of the year, but the decision to smoke weed – illegal – and have a gun in your possession while doing so on campus at the University of Texas is extraordinarily stupid.

Foreman was with six other guys, who were all cited for possession of marijuana, as it was found in all of their vehicles. Foreman, however, was the only one arrested and charged according to the report.

Foreman, well decorated for his on the field accomplishments, received the Doak Walker award for the top running back in 2016 and was a consensus All-American in 2016 as well was recognized by the BIG 12 in 2014 for his work in the classroom as well.