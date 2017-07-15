‘That’s A Drop’ With Hear Me Out

Miss Hear Me Out with Matt Hammond and Landry Locker? Listen to “That’s A Drop” and hear the hottest of hot takes…. out of context.
‘That’s A Drop’ With Hear Me OutThe Hottest of Hot Takes, Out of Context July 15, 2017 4:09 PM
gettyimages_Jonathan BachmanNEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 23: Ryan Anderson #3 of the Houston Rockets celebrates during the second half of a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on February 23, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)