Solomon: Carmelo Wants To Be Here

D'Antoni Wont Be A Problem For Trades July 15, 2017 5:26 PM
Filed Under: Carmelo Anthony, chris paul, Houston Astros, Houston Rockets, James Harden, los angelas clippers, MLB, NBA

Houston Chronicle Sports Columnist Jerome Solomon joins Brett Dolan And ADB to talk about the Chris Paul signing, CP3 Day at Toyota Center, the search for Carmelo Anthony and are the Houston Rockets title contenders now?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen