Solomon: Carmelo Wants To Be Here

Houston Chronicle Sports Columnist Jerome Solomon joins Brett Dolan And ADB to talk about the Chris Paul signing, CP3 Day at Toyota Center, the search for Carmelo Anthony and are the Houston Rockets title contenders now?
Solomon: Carmelo Wants To Be HereD'Antoni Wont Be A Problem For Trades July 15, 2017 5:26 PM
gettyimages_Gene Sweeney Jr.SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 28: Chris Paul #3 of the Los Angeles Clippers drives past Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz in the second half of their 98-93 win in Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Vivint Smart Home Arena on April 28, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)