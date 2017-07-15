Santana Cools Off The Astros Bats In 4-2 Twins Win

The Astros had completely dominated the Twins this season scoring 50 runs over the first four games of the season series. Saturday, in front of a sold out crowd at Minute Maid Park, Minnesota’s Ervin Santana and company found a way to subdue the Houston hitters and posted a 4-2 victory.

For the second straight night, the Twins Brian Dozier lead off the game with a home run. But the Astros responded with the next two runs, including a homer from Jose Altuve in the third inning that put Houston up 2-1.

Minnesota tied the game with a single run in the fifth and chased Joe Musgrove with a pair of runs in the sixth. The game deciding hit was a comebacker off the bat off Eddie Rosario that reliever Tony Sipp deflected with his glove. The ball rolled away from Altuve who dived to stop the dribbler, but it trickled into right field, plating two runs and gave Minnesota a 4-2 lead.

Musgrove (4-8) was tagged for the four runs in five plus innings and absorbed the loss.

“The traffic early may have led to him (Musgrove) just having to work so hard every inning,” said manager A.J. Hinch. “Not a bad outing by any means, just some ill-advised pitches at the wrong time.”

Santana (11-6) collected his 11th win, allowing two runs over his six innings of work.

The Astros weren’t without scoring chances, stranding 11 men despite just seven hits.

“We obviously had our opportunities,” Hinch added. “We had every chance to break things open a little bit or at least make it a little bit closer but they won the big at bats.”

Carlos Correa represented the tying run in the bottom of the ninth but he flied out to center field to end the game as Brandon Kintzler earned the save.

The teams will finish the three-game series Sunday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. Mike Fiers (5-4 3.84) will start against the Twins Kyle Gibson (5-7 6.31).

Notes…..Prior to the game, the Astros announced that pitcher Dallas Keuchel will make a rehab start Monday night in Corpus Christi for the Double-A Hooks. Keuchel last pitched in a major league game on June 2nd.

