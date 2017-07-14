(Video) Chris Paul Ends A Long Day By Throwing Out The First Pitch For The Houston Astros

July 14, 2017 7:50 PM By Joshua Reese
Filed Under: chris paul, dallas keuchel, Houston Astros, Houston Rockets

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – After a press conference and a fan rally in front of more than 5,000 people packed inside the Toyota Center, newest Houston Rockets point guard Chris Pual capped off his jam packed day by throwing out the first pitch for his now, home town baseball team, the Houston Astros.

“Today’s been a day,” Chris Paul said before his pitch. “This morning, it started at lie seven-o-clock, I did all my physicals and all that stuff, press conference, and now we’re here at the game. I think it’s a great way to wrap it up, something for my family to enjoy.”

Paul a nine-time NBA all-star looped the ball over the outside corner, a pitch even his battery mate Dallas Keuchel, a two-time MLB all-star could be proud of as well.

“These guy’s here I’m sure are going to support us, and I’m sure we are going to support them,” Paul said about wearing the Astros jersey before his pitch.

After his very long Friday, Paul now is setting back and enjoying what the first place Astros have to offer.

