The Best of The Triple Threat 07-14-2017

July 14, 2017 6:32 PM By Sean Pendergast
Filed Under: Alex Del Barrio, all due respect, Baylor football, Baylor University, Big 12 football, Carmelo Anthony, chris paul, daryl morey, Houston Rockets, Houston Texans, J.J. Watt, James Harden, JJ Watt, John McClain, Matt Rhule, NFL training camp, rich lord, Sean Pendergast, sportsradio 610, The Triple Threat, triple threat, with all due respect

Sean and Rich talk about stupid people, doing stupid things. Included is a story about a woman who pretended to be a cop to get a discount at Chic-Fil-A. All Due Respect.

 

Sean and Rich talk with SportsRadio 610 Rockets reporter Alex Del Barrio about CP3 Day at Toyota Center, the excitement in the building, and what Chris Paul, Daryl Morey, and others said at the press conference.

 

Sean, Rich, and John McClain talk with Baylor Head Coach Matt Rhule.

 

Sean and Rich talk with John McClain of the Houston Chronicle about the Houston Texans.

 

More from Sean Pendergast
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen